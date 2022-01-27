Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 27 winter storm

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — For the second time in a week, Colorado saw a fresh blanket of snowfall.

Nearly 2-feet of snow blanketed the Eastern Plains on Tuesday. This round of snow is much weaker than the snow we saw that day.

The snow will continue to fall until it tapers off this afternoon. Here’s a look at the preliminary snowfall estimates as of 12 p.m.:

  • Boulder: 2 inches
  • Cascade: 1.5 inches
  • Crescent Village: 3 inches
  • Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches
  • Fort Collins: 1.8 inches
  • Fountain: 1.2 inches
  • Genesee: 2.6 inches
  • Littleton: 2 inches
  • Nederland: 1.5 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 2.2 inches

We will continue to update this story throughout the storm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories