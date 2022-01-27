Colorado snow totals for Jan. 27 winter storm

DENVER (KDVR) — For the second time in a week, Colorado saw a fresh blanket of snowfall.

Nearly 2-feet of snow blanketed the Eastern Plains on Tuesday. This round of snow is much weaker than the snow we saw that day.

The snow will continue to fall until it tapers off this afternoon. Here’s a look at the preliminary snowfall estimates as of 12 p.m.:

Boulder: 2 inches

Cascade: 1.5 inches

Crescent Village: 3 inches

Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches

Fort Collins: 1.8 inches

Fountain: 1.2 inches

Genesee: 2.6 inches

Littleton: 2 inches

Nederland: 1.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 2.2 inches

We will continue to update this story throughout the storm.