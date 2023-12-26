DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as blizzard conditions caused travel issues for those heading east along the plains.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph with 2-7 inches of snowfall will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility along the Eastern Plains. Conditions are also dicey along the Palmer Divide.

The post-Christmas snowstorm has brought several inches to parts of Colorado.

How much snow fell?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Dec. 25-26.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.

CountyLocationTotal
Adams2 NE Thornton0.3
Arapahoe1 SE Littleton0.8
Arapahoe3 S Aurora6
Arapahoe3 SSE Aurora7.5
Arapahoe3 SW Aurora5.8
Arapahoe5 S Manila Village2.5
Custer2 SSW Wetmore2
Denver2 SSE Denver2.3
Denver4 E Denver4
Douglas5 NE Parker6.2
El Paso2 NNE Monument2.5
Elbert1 NW Ponderosa Park5.5
Elbert9 NE Ponderosa Park7
ElbertElizabeth7
GarfieldDouglas Pass13
Huerfano5 NNE Spanish Peaks4
Jefferson1 E Arvada1.2
Jefferson1 S Crescent Village1
Jefferson3 E Arvada2.1
JeffersonArvada0.8
Kit Carson7 NNW Peconic1.5
Mesa3 E Skyway11.5
