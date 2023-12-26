DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as blizzard conditions caused travel issues for those heading east along the plains.

A blizzard warning is in effect until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 60 mph with 2-7 inches of snowfall will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility along the Eastern Plains. Conditions are also dicey along the Palmer Divide.

The post-Christmas snowstorm has brought several inches to parts of Colorado.

How much snow fell?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Dec. 25-26.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.

County Location Total Adams 2 NE Thornton 0.3 Arapahoe 1 SE Littleton 0.8 Arapahoe 3 S Aurora 6 Arapahoe 3 SSE Aurora 7.5 Arapahoe 3 SW Aurora 5.8 Arapahoe 5 S Manila Village 2.5 Custer 2 SSW Wetmore 2 Denver 2 SSE Denver 2.3 Denver 4 E Denver 4 Douglas 5 NE Parker 6.2 El Paso 2 NNE Monument 2.5 Elbert 1 NW Ponderosa Park 5.5 Elbert 9 NE Ponderosa Park 7 Elbert Elizabeth 7 Garfield Douglas Pass 13 Huerfano 5 NNE Spanish Peaks 4 Jefferson 1 E Arvada 1.2 Jefferson 1 S Crescent Village 1 Jefferson 3 E Arvada 2.1 Jefferson Arvada 0.8 Kit Carson 7 NNW Peconic 1.5 Mesa 3 E Skyway 11.5 Source: Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.