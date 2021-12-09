Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Colorado mountain snow totals: Dec. 8-9

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow is on the way to Colorado’s mountains and ski areas Thursday night and Friday.

Here are the snow totals over the last 24-hours:

  • Arapahoe Basin: 2 inches
  • Aspen: 4 inches
  • Breckenridge: 5 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 6 inches
  • Crested Butte: 7 inches
  • Keystone: 1 inch
  • Loveland: 1 inch
  • Purgatory: 2 inches
  • Snowmass: 3 inches
  • Steamboat: 1 inch
  • Telluride: 2 inches
  • Winter Park: 1 inch
  • Wolf Creek: 4 inches

The main event storm system arrives tonight into Friday. Here’s the total accumulation expected by Friday night:

  • Southern Mountain ski areas: 2 feet
  • Western Slope ski areas: 1-2 feet
  • Summit County: 8-12 inches
  • Eisenhower Tunnel: 8-12 inches
  • Steamboat and Flat Tops: 14-17 inches

