Colorado mountain snow totals: Dec. 8-9

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow is on the way to Colorado’s mountains and ski areas Thursday night and Friday.
Here are the snow totals over the last 24-hours:
- Arapahoe Basin: 2 inches
- Aspen: 4 inches
- Breckenridge: 5 inches
- Copper Mountain: 6 inches
- Crested Butte: 7 inches
- Keystone: 1 inch
- Loveland: 1 inch
- Purgatory: 2 inches
- Snowmass: 3 inches
- Steamboat: 1 inch
- Telluride: 2 inches
- Winter Park: 1 inch
- Wolf Creek: 4 inches
The main event storm system arrives tonight into Friday. Here’s the total accumulation expected by Friday night:
- Southern Mountain ski areas: 2 feet
- Western Slope ski areas: 1-2 feet
- Summit County: 8-12 inches
- Eisenhower Tunnel: 8-12 inches
- Steamboat and Flat Tops: 14-17 inches