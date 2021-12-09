Colorado mountain snow totals: Dec. 8-9

DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow is on the way to Colorado’s mountains and ski areas Thursday night and Friday.

Here are the snow totals over the last 24-hours:

Arapahoe Basin: 2 inches

Aspen: 4 inches

Breckenridge: 5 inches

Copper Mountain: 6 inches

Crested Butte: 7 inches

Keystone: 1 inch

Loveland: 1 inch

Purgatory: 2 inches

Snowmass: 3 inches

Steamboat: 1 inch

Telluride: 2 inches

Winter Park: 1 inch

Wolf Creek: 4 inches

The main event storm system arrives tonight into Friday. Here’s the total accumulation expected by Friday night:

Southern Mountain ski areas: 2 feet

Western Slope ski areas: 1-2 feet

Summit County: 8-12 inches

Eisenhower Tunnel: 8-12 inches

Steamboat and Flat Tops: 14-17 inches