DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat hit Colorado on Wednesday.

Triple-digit temperatures were measured in 10 places in Colorado, with dozens more reaching temperatures in the 90s.

Denver reached 99 degrees on Thursday, breaking the record for high maximum temperature. It also broke the record for the warmest minimum temperature, with the overnight low reaching 66 degrees.

More record heat is possible on Thursday. Along with the heat, air quality will be poor Wednesday night and Thursday because of high amounts of ground-level ozone and wildfire smoke from the northwest U.S.

High temperatures recorded across Colorado

Here is a list of Wednesday’s high temperatures throughout the state.

High Location 102° Wray 102° Delta 102° Holyoke 101° Greeley-Weld County Airport 100° Walsenburg 100° Akron 100° Fort Morgan 100° Lamar 100° Pueblo 100° Sterling 99° Raymer 99° Canon City 99° Colorado Air and Space Port (Adams Co.) 99° Denver International Aiport 99° Grand Junction 99° Burlington 99° Rifle 98° Rangely 98° Erie 98° Longmont (Vance Brand Municipal Airport) 97° Fort Collins 97° La Junta Municipal Airport 97° Limon 96° Aurora (Buckley Space Force Base) 96° Springfield (Comanche National Grassland) 95° Boulder 95° Broomfield 95° Craig-Moffat County Airport 95° Montrose 94° Centennial Airport (Englewood) 94° Trinidad (Perry Stokes Airport) 93° Cortez Municipal Airport 93° Colorado Springs 93° Meeker 92° Ellicott 92° Vail (Eagle Co. Regional Airport) 92° Fort Carson 91° Yuma 91° Durango-La Plata County Airport 91° Hayden (Yampa Valley Airport) 90° Kremmling 90° Air Force Academy 90° Steamboat Springs 89° Meadow Lake 88° Aspen 87° Buena Vista 87° Alamosa (San Luis Valley Regional Airport) 87° Cheyenne Mountain 87° Gunnison 86° Saguache 86° Monument Hill, Elbert Co. 86° Pagosa Springs 84° Del Norte 82° Walden 81° Granby 79° Cottonwood Pass 79° Leadville 79° Telluride Regional Aiport 75° Wilkerson Pass 73° Walton Peak 73° Red Cliff Pass 72° Sunlight Mt. (S of Glenwood Springs) 70° Dakota Hills 68° Monarch Pass 63° Wolf Creek Pass 61° Berthoud Pass

The temperature readings listed come from automated weather stations operated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

