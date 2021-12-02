Colorado finally has chance for snow next week: Here’s what we know so far

DENVER (KDVR) — After a dry few days and weeks here in Colorado, the state is in desperate need of precipitation.

Denver has yet to see its first measurable snowfall of the season, breaking the record for the latest first snow on record this year. Denver has also gone 225 days without snow, making it the third-longest stretch without measurable snow in the city’s history.

The mountains have also been dry and unseasonably warm. A few local ski areas had to postpone their opening dates this season due to the lack of snow and warm temperatures.

There is finally a storm system in the forecast that will bring at least some snow to parts of Colorado.

As of right now, it looks like the storm system will move in sometime on Monday, bringing snow and cooler temperatures to the mountains first. The snow showers will continue in the high country on and off through early Wednesday before the storm breaks apart.

Denver and the Front Range have a 20% chance for a few showers on Tuesday. Computer models are still in disagreement whether or not the lower elevations will see snowfall. If they do, it won’t be a lot.

Looking at some long-range snowfall totals, this storm looks hopeful for the mountains with several inches of accumulation. Some places in the mountains could see over 6 inches of snow if the forecast holds.

This storm system is still several days out so the details of the timing and total can still change. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

But for now, let’s be thankful that some moisture is on the way for our drought-stricken state.