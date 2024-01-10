DENVER (KDVR) — A new Colorado Water Conservation Board report shows that the state’s average annual temperature has risen by 2.3 degrees in 42 years.

While this might not sound like much, the average temperature from 1971-2000 was 45.1 degrees, and the average state temperature from 2001-2022 was 46.5 degrees.

“With continued warming over the next few decades, the future temperatures at every location in Colorado will become more like those currently experienced in places that are to the south, or lower in elevation,” the report stated.

The report, released by the Colorado Water Conservation Board and Colorado Climate Center and sponsored by CWCB and Denver Water, included information describing recent trends in Colorado’s climate and hydrology and additionally interprets the model-based projections of future climate and hydrology.

The report takes into account varying levels of human influence, i.e., emissions and other climate issues that affect global warming. Researchers also broke down what temperatures and climate within Colorado could look like, comparing projections for Denver to other warmer cities and towns further south.

If there are 2 degrees of further warming, seasonal temperatures for Denver would become more like the current temperatures in Pueblo.

With 4 degrees warming, Denver’s temperatures would be similar to Lamar’s current temperatures.

With 6 degrees of further warming, Denver’s temperatures would be slightly warmer than the current temperatures in the warmest parts of the lower Arkansas Valley (Las Animas and La Junta), and similar to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The comparison is only through temperature, and not precipitation.

“Denver is very unlikely to experience a large decline in precipitation that would make the overall climate like Albuquerque’s, even with 6 degrees of warming,” the report added.

Temperatures continue to rise, highest during fall

Current climate predictions show Southern Colorado temperatures in Denver could occur by 2050. By that time, the report found, the state could have an average annual temperature over 5.5 degrees higher than the 1971-2000 “baseline” temperature.

Researchers use the average temperature and precipitation levels for 1971-2000 as a reference for how the climate “should” behave currently if there are no emissions or other factors that impact how the climate is presenting.

Only one year since 2000 has been cooler on average than the 1971-2000 average temperature, the report found, and 2012 remains the state’s warmest year in the 128 years of record keeping.

By 2050, Colorado’s annual temperatures are projected to warm by 2.5-5.5 degrees compared to the 1971-2000 baseline, the report found, and the state has already warmed by about 1.5 degrees beyond the baseline during the past 22 years.

The greatest amount of warming in recent decades has occurred in the fall, with statewide temperatures increasing by 3.1°F from 1980-2022.

“While the magnitude of warming is uncertain, by 2050, Colorado’s average annual temperatures will likely match or exceed the very warmest years of the past, bringing large changes in the frequency and severity of heat waves,” the report explained.

Southwestern and South-central Colorado, particularly the San Luis Valley, have experienced the largest magnitude of warming, with some areas increasing as much as 3.5 degrees in the fall.