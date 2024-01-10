DENVER (KDVR) — A new Colorado Water Conservation Board report shows that the state’s average precipitation levels have fallen on average, but year-to-year comparisons, or comparisons over a longer timescale, are highly variable.

The report observed that Colorado has had “persistent dry conditions” since 2000. According to water year precipitation accumulations, which begin on Oct. 1 and end on Sept. 30, four of the five driest years in history have happened in this time.

While temperature models show clear predictions for future weather trends, precipitation models are less clear, according to the report. However, most models project increased precipitation, including snow and ice, during the winter months of December through February.

Precipitation predictions are uncertain for Colorado

Dry conditions since 2000 have been strongest in western Colorado, with the southwest region data showing precipitation decreases of 22%, 11%, and 12% in spring, summer, and fall, respectively, the report stated.

“In contrast, winter precipitation increased over this period, but the increase was largely observed in lower-elevation regions of Colorado, where winter is typically the driest part of the year,” the report continued.

This made the seasonal changes less impactful to annual precipitation measurements. Higher elevations saw relatively small changes in winter precipitation since 2000.

According to the Colorado climate report, current models consistently project that the northernmost U.S. states and Canada will see overall higher annual precipitation in the future and that the far Southwest and Mexico will see lower annual precipitation in the future.

“Colorado is in a transition zone between these regions of greater model consensus; this has opposing implications for the northern (more likely wetter) and southern (more likely drier) portions of Colorado,” the report stated.

But the models don’t agree as well for other seasons. There could be a potential for large decreases in summer precipitation, as much as 10-25% less.

“April 1 snow water equivalent (SWE, also known as snowpack) during the 21st century has been 3% to 23% lower than the 1951-2000 average across Colorado’s major river basins,” the report noted.

Another factor previously not focused on is “dust-on-snow” events, which cause earlier melt and runoff, the report said, and may reduce the annual runoff.

The report also said the seasonal peak of the snowpack is projected to shift earlier. How much earlier ranges from a few days to several weeks by 2050, depending on the amount of warming and the precipitation change. The report also noted that the warming-driven shift could be accelerated by increases in dust-on-snow events.

Temperature will be a leading factor in Colorado’s spring snowpack, the report stated. It went on to note that most climate model projections of the April 1 snowpack in the state’s major river basins show 5-30% less snowpack by 2050 compared to 1971-2000.

“(T)he individual projections that show increasing snowpack assume large increases in fall-winter-spring precipitation,” the report said.