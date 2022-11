Denver (KDVR) — Denver officially hit 18 degrees this morning. That’s the coldest temperature of the season so far and the coldest since April 13, 2022.

Denver 11/11/2022.

There were several locations in the mountains that dropped below zero for morning low temperatures.

Friday morning:

Morning low temperatures 11/11/2022.

Next week could be even colder. The latest 6-10 day outlook has a large dip in the jet stream over Colorado and the Intermountain West.