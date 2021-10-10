Cold, wet week ahead in Colorado; first snow possible on Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm and mostly dry start to October, Denver will see a big cooldown this week with multiple chances for precipitation.

Some spots will see the coldest temperatures of the season so far Sunday night into Monday morning. A frost advisory has been issued for the Palmer Divide and northeast plains until 8 a.m. on Monday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s in these places.

High temperatures on Monday will be around 70 degrees with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy as the next storm system pushes closer.

A strong cold front will move through on Tuesday knocking highs into the 60s and bringing scattered rain showers to the Front Range.

The mountains will see snow showers on Tuesday that will be heavy at times. Parts of the high country could get 3 to 10 inches of snowfall.

A few lingering showers are possible Wednesday morning with drier conditions by the afternoon.

Another push of cold air and moisture will move in on Thursday. This will cool highs into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Rain showers Thursday night could change over to snow on the Front Range as temperatures drop that evening.

Dry weather will return on Friday and stay through the weekend with highs close to the 70s again by Sunday.