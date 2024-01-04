DENVER (KDVR) — Those in need of shelter this weekend when temperatures dip into the teens overnight with possible snow in Denver will have some more options.

The city plans to open the Denver Navigation Campus at 4040 Quebec St. and New Directions at 4595 Quebec St. The two shelters will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8.

To get to the shelters, buses will shuttle people from St. Francis Center at 2323 Curtis St. from 6:30-9 p.m. After that, the city said people should go directly to the Denver Navigation Campus.

Denver’s “front door” shelters will expand capacity during the cold weather shelter plan:

Lawrence Street Community Center: 2222 Lawrence St. (men)

Samaritan House: 2301 Lawrence St. (women)

Urban Peak: 2100 Stout St. (ages 15-20)

The Connection Center will also take calls for families seeking shelter at 303-295-3366.