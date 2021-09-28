Cold front arrives Wednesday bringing cold temperatures, mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is approaching Colorado from the northwest and is expected to move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will finally bring some “fall-like” weather to Denver including a big cool down and chance of rain.

Temperatures on Wednesday will only hit the mid 60s in the afternoon on the Front Range. The best chance for scattered rain showers will be late Wednesday evening into early Thursday.

The mountains will see better moisture from this incoming storm system. There will be scattered rain showers and storms, and in some places there will be snowfall.

Up to 6 inches of accumulation is possible above 10,000 feet in the mountains by Thursday night.

There will still be a chance for a few showers on Friday with high temperatures staying in the 60s.

Drier and warmer weather will return by the weekend.