Cold front Tuesday brings cool temps, mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push through Colorado late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will be gusty statewide as it moves through with cooler temperatures and mountain snow showers.

Snowfall will pick up in the mountains early Tuesday morning and will continue on and off throughout the day. One to 5 inches of accumulation are possible with the highest totals in the central and northern mountains. Roads could turn icy on Tuesday so be prepared if you have travel planned.

Denver will cool to the low 60s on Tuesday with breezy winds and a 10% chance for an isolated shower. Most of the lower elevations will stay dry and breezy on Tuesday, increasing fire danger.

The rest of the week will be dry on the Front Range with sunshine and mild temperatures. High temperatures will heat back up to the 70s again on Friday and will stay warm through the weekend.

