Cold front Thursday with wind, clouds, chance for t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — A backdoor cold front will arrive in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins midday Thursday into the afternoon.  This front delivers cloud cover, gusty wind, and a 30 percent chance of rain/t-storms.  The high will be 84 degrees.

The mountains start sunny then watch for a 10-20 percent chance afternoon t-storms.  Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.  Friday-Saturday are similar.

Friday is drier across the board as the cold front washes out. 

Saturday looks sunny in Denver with a minimal 10 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Monsoon continues to stay on vacation.  There is no sign of a Monsoon surge in the next 7 days.

Sunday starts sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Backdoor cold front rolls into Denver Thursday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

