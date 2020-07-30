Cold front Thursday with wind, clouds, chance for t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — A backdoor cold front will arrive in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins midday Thursday into the afternoon. This front delivers cloud cover, gusty wind, and a 30 percent chance of rain/t-storms. The high will be 84 degrees.

The mountains start sunny then watch for a 10-20 percent chance afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Friday-Saturday are similar.

Friday is drier across the board as the cold front washes out.

Saturday looks sunny in Denver with a minimal 10 percent chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Monsoon continues to stay on vacation. There is no sign of a Monsoon surge in the next 7 days.

Sunday starts sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Backdoor cold front rolls into Denver Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.