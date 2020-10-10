Cold front moves through Front Range Sunday, another Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — The first of two cold fronts for the week will move through Sunday to bring temporary changes to the city.

The thing the area needs most is moisture, but sadly there won’t be too much of that for the region.

Denver has received 41% of its average precipitation since June 1, 58% since Jan. 1. Denver’s rain chance is barely a 10% likelihood as Sunday’s cold front moves through.

The good news is that some of the fire areas – Middle Fork is the most likely – will have some rain showers and perhaps quick snow from Sunday into Monday morning.

So, some of us will have rain but most will not.

What we all will have is stronger wind during the day and cooler temperatures.

The temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to the mid 70s for the city and Front Range; warmer than average so this isn’t a very strong cold front.

As soon as this system clears late Sunday, we are back to 70s and sunshine for Monday through Wednesday.

Another cold front, likely dry, is to move through Thursday with cooler temperatures briefly.

The next best chance for rain and snow is not for another 10 days, at least.