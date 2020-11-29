Cold front moves in Sunday morning bringing gusty wind and chilly temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will swing through Colorado tonight bringing wind gusts up to 40 mph overnight. If you have any loose patio furniture or holiday decor it will be best to secure it or bring it inside tonight. Wind gusts will continue through Sunday morning before calming down by midday.

High temperatures will cool to the 40s Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Monday will be sunny and dry with temperatures heating back up to the 50s.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Tuesday. The mountains will see scattered snow showers with a 20% chance for snow showers on the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. It is too far out to know exact totals but it doesn’t look like a big storm so any accumulation will only bring minor impacts.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will cool to the 30s with a 10% chance of a lingering shower.

Drier and warmer weather will move in to end the week.