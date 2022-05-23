DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is predicting a minor storm system and cold front slides through Colorado Monday and Tuesday with a few rain showers for Denver.

Monday will have a 20% chance of rain while Tuesday’s chance will climb to 50%.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Wednesday.

Accumulating snow is likely in the Foothills and mountains, especially Monday night through Tuesday.

Highs in Denver stay in the 50s. Low temperatures at night will stay in the 30s and 40s.

Most of the snow accumulation occurs Monday night through Tuesday night. 2-8 inches is possible above 6,000 ft.

The weather will turn drier on Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s. Thursday through Sunday will be drier with temperatures in the 80s.