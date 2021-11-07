Cold front brings cooler temperatures Monday, rain chance moves in Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push through Colorado Sunday night into Monday morning bringing more seasonal temperatures.

Sunday’s high temperature hit 77 degrees in Denver and was only one degree off of the record of 78 set in 1999.

High temperatures will cool to the low 60s on Monday with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Tuesday will stay mild and dry.

Another push of cold air will move in on Wednesday. Along with it will come a 20% chance for showers. Better chances for showers on Wednesday will stay in the higher elevations.

Thursday and Friday will only reach the low 50s but both days will be dry. Next weekend looks mild and dry on the Front Range.