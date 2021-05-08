Chilly, wet Mother’s Day; Snow possible Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers, storms, and gusty winds will continue on the Front Range and eastern plains Saturday evening. A cold front is pushing through the state that will bring a cool down and keep wet weather around on Sunday.

Mother’s Day is going to be chilly and wet this year on the Front Range. There will be scattered showers throughout the day with high temperatures reaching the 50s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph on the Front Range.

Wet weather will continue on Monday with high temperatures dropping to the 40s. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Monday with the chance of rain changing over to snow in some areas. Snow is most likely on the Palmer Divide, foothills, and in the mountains but some places in Metro Denver could also see the changeover.

Totals will be small on the Front Range but make sure to protect your plants. There will be more showers on Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Drier and warmer weather moves in Wednesday through Friday.