Chilly temperatures, scattered snow showers and morning fog move in Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is moving through Colorado Saturday night bringing light snow showers, breezy winds, and chilly temperatures. The mountains will see only isolated snow showers tonight but roads will stay icy from Saturday morning’s showers.

Fog and low cloud cover will develop across Eastern Colorado on Sunday morning. Visibility could be low in some places. There is also a chance for freezing drizzle in some places which could create a thin layer of ice in some areas.

Scattered snow showers return to Colorado by midday Sunday into the afternoon and evening. Denver and the Front Range have a 20% chance for a few showers. Places that do see a shower will likely see little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Sunday and will stay cold into Monday and Tuesday. Another wave of snow will move through the state Monday through Tuesday. These scattered showers will be heavier and more widespread and are more likely to bring accumulation to the Front Range.

It is still a little too far out to know exact snowfall totals by Tuesday night but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Dry and warm weather will return Wednesday through Friday.