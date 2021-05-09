Chilly temperatures, rain, snow all expected Monday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday. Temperatures will lower to the 40s on the Front Range with rain and snow showers throughout the day.

Most of the lower elevations will see rain showers on Monday but at times when temperatures are low enough, it could switch over to snowfall in some spots. Snow showers will be more likely in the higher elevations like the Palmer Divide, foothills, and mountains.

Showers will start early on Monday and will fall through midday Tuesday before dry weather returns. The most likely time for snowfall on the Front Range is Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

The highest totals and travel impacts will be in the mountains where a Winter Storm Warning is in place through Tuesday afternoon. Places above 7,500 feet will see 7 to 14 inches of snow in these areas.

Snowfall accumulation is tough to forecast with this storm system because if the temperature rises or lowers just a few degrees in Denver, it will significantly change the accumulation.

As of right now, Metro Denver will see anywhere from no accumulation, up to 2 inches. The Palmer Divide and foothills will see about 1 to 4 inches. Slushy roads are possible, especially on the south and west sides of the Front Range and Metro Denver.

Tuesday will stay wet and chilly. By Tuesday night, .5 to 2 inches of liquid accumulation is expected to fall.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will return Wednesday through Friday with isolated storm chances next weekend.