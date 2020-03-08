Chance of thunderstorms this afternoon; snow in the mountains

We have a chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight as a cold front races in from Wyoming. Highs reach 63 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect increasing clouds with rain/snow to all snow. 1-3 inches of accumulation above 10,000 feet. Highs in the 30s and 40s, then falling.

Thundersnow is possible at higher elevations but not likely.

Drier on Monday. Front Range highs in the 50s.

Dry on Tuesday and Wednesday, 60s.

Slight chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon, Friday and Saturday. Highs 40s and 50s.

Future radar tonight. Thunderstorms possible. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast snowfall Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

