1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News
Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Chance of severe storms for Front Range late Friday afternoon, early evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies give way to a 60 percent chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  These t-storms could turn strong to severe.

The main geographic risk includes areas south and east of Denver.  For example, the Palmer Divide, I-70 East, Limon, Burlington.

The prime window is 3 p.m.-7 p.m. 

The risks include quarter sized hail (or larger), 60mph wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. 

The Mountains today start sunny then a 50% chance of afternoon t-storms.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Turning drier on Saturday and Sunday with only 20% chances of afternoon t-storms.  Highs 90-95.

Hot and dry next week with 80s and 90s, minimal chances for t-storms.

Risk of severe t-storms Friday, 6/26/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories