Chance of severe storms for Front Range late Friday afternoon, early evening

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunny skies give way to a 60 percent chance of afternoon t-storms in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. These t-storms could turn strong to severe.

The main geographic risk includes areas south and east of Denver. For example, the Palmer Divide, I-70 East, Limon, Burlington.

The prime window is 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

The risks include quarter sized hail (or larger), 60mph wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The Mountains today start sunny then a 50% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Turning drier on Saturday and Sunday with only 20% chances of afternoon t-storms. Highs 90-95.

Hot and dry next week with 80s and 90s, minimal chances for t-storms.

Risk of severe t-storms Friday, 6/26/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.