Chance of rain Monday, then drier rest of week

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a 30 percent chance of rain today, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. The best chance of rain is this morning. Front Range highs in the upper 60s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 67 degrees.

The Mountains today can expect a 30-50% chance of rain/snow showers today. Highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Drier Tuesday-Friday. Highs warm to 70 degrees Tuesday and mid 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler on Friday around 60.

Right now Saturday-Sunday looks dry with highs ranging from 60-70. Sunday is Mother’s Day.

Chance of rain arrives Monday.

Overall, I’m not forecasting any big cold outbreaks. Highs stay within close proximity of the seasonal averages. Mother’s Day is the typical date when it’s safe to start planting and gardening.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

10-Day Denver High Temperature Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.