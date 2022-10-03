DENVER (KDVR) — The pattern remains active with cold fronts racing across Colorado every few days.

On Monday, the Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The mountains can expect another dusting of snow above tree line with rain showers falling below. Highs in the mountains will be in the 50s.

Drier weather moves in for the middle of the week from Wednesday to Thursday.

Another cold front hits the Front Range on Friday dropping highs into the 60s. There is a 10% chance of rain showers. The mountains could also see light snow accumulations above tree line.

On Saturday and Sunday, it will be dry each morning with a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs will be in the 60s. There is another slight chance for snow above tree line, but the best chance looks to be on Sunday afternoon.