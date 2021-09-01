Chance for needed rain on the way then drying out for holiday weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Numerous showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Colorado mountains this evening. Some may bring heavy rain. There are flash flood watches in place across western Colorado. If heavy rain hits old burn scars it could cause mudslides or debris flow. And, if a flash flood warning is issued around Glenwood Canyon, Interstate 70 will be closed.

Rain chances for Denver and the Front Range will arrive late in the evening. Unfortunately, the mountains will block the best moisture from reaching the lower elevations. So while we’ll have showers and thunderstorms, the best rain will miss us tonight.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday and Friday afternoon across metro Denver. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low 80s. And, the smoke in the air will be limited with the continued chance for rain.

A few showers or thunderstorms will be with us on Saturday, but at a much lower chance – meaning most places won’t see rain. We will be dry and warming up for Sunday and Labor Day. The dry conditions look to continue for much of next week along with slightly warmer temperatures too.