DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re planning on going to the mountains during the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, driving conditions may not be very pleasant.

This weekend will have three Pinpoint Weather Alert Days — Saturday through Monday — because of subzero temperatures in the forecast and new snow that could make travel difficult.

On Friday, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said snow will move into the Front Range by Friday evening and continue in the high country until Saturday evening with 6-12 inches expected and up to 18 inches in the park range.

Channel 2’s Chris Parente spoke with Bob Wilson, statewide programs manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation, about how below-freezing temperatures and increased road traffic could impact the agency’s operations.

Even as early as Friday morning, snow was impacting traffic in the higher elevations of the Interstate 70 corridor.

“It’s going to be one of those tough weekends because, in addition to the extra traffic, we’ve got the weather and the extremely cold temperatures,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be a challenging weekend, but a lot of people will still be able to get to and from where they’re going.”

He noted that there’s a high chance of crashes, but that crews will be on hand 24/7 to ensure the interstate remains clear.

Parente asked Wilson if sub-freezing temperatures affect how crews treat roadways and clear snow. Factoring in the wind chill, some areas of the foothills and plains could see temperatures as low as negative 20 to negative 30 degrees.

“Any time that we know there’s going to be a lot more traffic, for example, this three-day weekend, we obviously are on snow shift and have a full contingent of crews working the roads, and obviously there’s not going to be any kind of (construction) work unless there’s emergency operation needed,” Wilson explained. “Busy weekend ahead, but as we always tell people, just be prepared, expect it to take a little bit longer to whatever destination you are heading to.”

He noted that many liquid deicers don’t work as temperatures drop, but solid-form deicers will still melt snow and ice.

“We have other deicers that are used in these instances, so we are prepared for any road conditions that crop up,” Wilson said.

Mountain region will see significant snowfall, wind

Some ski areas could see up to 20 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, making for treacherous driving conditions. CDOT’s Snowstang bus service will be running Saturday, Sunday and also Monday to accommodate skiers and snowboarders headed to the mountains.

Snowstang stops at Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Springs, and Breckenridge. More information can be found through this link.

CDOT also offers Pegasus, a van shuttle service that offers stops at Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail, and Avon, and information can be found through this link.

CDOT is warning motorists there could be localized ground blizzards and zero visibility in the mountain due to the blowing snow. Avalanche warnings have begun to be posted and are anticipated for most of the Colorado mountain region.

Because of this, motorists should be prepared if the I-70 mountain pass is closed for avalanche mitigation operations. CDOT urged travelers to pack their vehicles with enough equipment to survive in the adverse conditions.

“While it is always encouraged to have these items in your vehicle, motorists should not travel without these this weekend,” CDOT warned.

Those items are:

Sturdy scraper/snow brush/snow shovel to clear snow

Flashlights

Blanket or sleeping bag

Water and food/snacks

First aid kit and essential medications

Tire chains and tow strap

Jumper cables

Flares/reflectors to signal for help and warn other motorists

Coats, hats, mittens, boots, etc.

Hand warmers

Non-clumping kitty litter/sand for traction

Deck of cards, board games or other zero-energy entertainment.

CDOT also warned that if a driver feels anxious or unsafe while driving in adverse weather, it’s best to wait for conditions to improve. Driving in whiteout conditions can cause enough stress that it limits driving abilities.

Additionally, be aware that CDOT could activate the traction law if conditions warrant the measure. You can learn what that means for motorists here.