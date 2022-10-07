DENVER (KDVR) — If you are commuting to work this morning or driving before noon, you could run into foggy conditions across the Denver metro area and other parts of the state.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said clouds, fog and mist will be around till noon, until the system starts to clear out in the afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department pointed out the fog as well as the Broncos loss on a tweet sent out Friday morning.

“Fog is an issue on Metro-area roads as you head out. Apparently, Mother Nature decided to say “Broncos Country…Let’s Hide!”, echoing many local fans. While she can’t hide us from the scorn of the bored national viewing audience, she can hide other cars, so please slow down,” LPD shared.

East of the Continental Divide, the Pinpoint Weather Team expects morning fog and mist through noon then drier weather with temperatures in the 50s.