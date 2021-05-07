Bring in your potted plants! Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re all eager to get in the full swing of spring, but hold off on planting those flowers and herbs for one more week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is calling for a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Monday. These days are to let you know when the weather is going to have some type of impact on your life.

We’re forecasting Monday’s weather will have an impact on plants and trees.

Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser is forecasting rain, especially late Monday night, that could mix with snow.

While we are not expecting major impacts on the roads or a full-on freeze, the temperatures will get close enough to damage plants and any small saplings that have leafed out.

Now is the time to get ready: Bring in potted plants, cover newly planted flowers and blow out your sprinkler system ahead of Monday.

If you were thinking about planting this weekend, kick the can down the road for next weekend. The biggest impact timing for plants will be late Monday night.