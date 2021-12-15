Breezy Thursday, dry and cooler into the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After an extremely breezy day across the state, winds along the urban corridor will settle down after sunset. Winds will partially slow in the foothills tonight as temperatures dip into the teens and 20s.

If you want to see the peak wind gust from your area, you can find your location on the site.

Thursday keeps the sunny skies in the forecast as we head towards the weekend. Highs will be in the lower 50s with a brisk wind lingering across the Front Range and foothills. A weak system will push in, bringing snow chances to the mountains and then a slight cool down as we round out the workweek.

Highs will be in the 40s for Friday and Saturday after that boundary pushes through the mountains, but sunny skies remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Sunday and the week to follow will be dry and mild with highs in the 50s. Also looking ahead towards Christmas, it does not look promising to see any precipitation in the metro area (especially snow) through Christmas Day.