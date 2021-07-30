Biggest monsoon surge in 5 years expected in Colorado’s mountains this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The biggest monsoon surge in five years is expected to arrive in Colorado’s mountains this weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says dewpoint values could run 60-65 degrees, which is high for Colorado in general. Values this high indicate available fuel for thunderstorms.

Flash flooding is likely this weekend in the mountains, especially near burn scars.

Thursday afternoon was foreshadowing with “numerous mudslides” closing Glenwood Canyon. More than 20 people were rescued from a tunnel in the canyon after drivers got stranded in between mudslides before the interstate could be closed.

Mudslide on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon (Credit: CDOT)

Campers, hikers, bikers, and anyone recreating in the mountains this weekend to need to be prepared. Have rain gear and be ready to climber to higher ground at a moments notice.

If you need to drive through the mountains and get around Glenwood Canyon, here’s an alternate route: