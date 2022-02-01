Biggest 24-hour temperature swings in Denver history

DENVER (KDVR) –A snowstorm is on the way to Denver for Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Along with the snow, arctic cold will also arrive.

Denver saw a high temperature of 60 degrees on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Wednesday. While a 40-degree temperature swing might seem like a lot, it’s nowhere close to a record.

To even crack the top 10 biggest 24-hour temperature swings, it would require at least a 55-degree temperature drop.

