Big temperature drop brings fog, drizzle, snow to Front Range, mountains

DENVER-- We'll start with fog, drizzle, and a few snowflakes this morning. Then a rain/snow mix changes to all snow this afternoon/evening across the Front Range. 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

The Mountains can expect snow developing this morning. Snow continues tonight then tapering off by Friday morning. 2-6 inches of accumulation. Higher totals on the higher peaks. Temperatures in the 30s falling into the 20s.

Snow tapers-off in most places on Friday morning. Then drier. Highs 40s.

Overnight lows in the 20s across the Front Range.

Saturday looks partly cloudy, 50s to near 60.

Sunday looks sunnier and warmer 60s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future radar at 6pm, snow is blue. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snow totals next 24 hours. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.