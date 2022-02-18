February’s 3rd sub-freezing stretch to arrive this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver has already had two cold stretches in February with multiple days in a row below freezing, and another is expected this week.

The first cold stretch of the month was from 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, through noon on Friday, Feb. 4. This kept Denver below freezing for 88 hours.

The second stretch was just this past week, when we dipped below freezing at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and stayed below freezing until 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. This kept Denver below freezing for 57 hours.

The third below-freezing stretch is expected this coming week, with forecasted temperatures dropping below freezing late Monday night and staying that way through Friday morning. We’ll have to wait and see how many hours we stay below freezing, but it looks similar to the stretch at the beginning of the month.

While a few days below freezing is notable, it’s nowhere near the record. The record stretch for days below freezing is set at 14 days, from November of 1880.