DENVER (KDVR) — Ski resorts are open across Colorado, but the lack of fresh powder isn’t making for good runs. But it’s not just the mountains seeing below-normal snowfall.

So far this season, Denver has only recorded 11.8 inches of snowfall. This is well below the 20.6 inches of snow that normally is recorded by Dec. 31.

So far this season, Denver’s snowiest month has been in October. A storm from Oct. 28-29 produced 7.5 inches of snowfall, which nearly doubled the month’s average of 4.1 inches.

Looking ahead to the next 3 months, Colorado is on track to receive above-normal precipitation for January, February and March.

Temperatures in Colorado during January, February and March are forecast to have an equal chance of being above or below normal.

Denver normally records the most snowfall during February, March and April.

The lack of snowfall has started to be reflected in both the drought monitor and the current snowpack.

Currently, Colorado’s snowpack is only at 68% of normal, with all areas reporting below-normal snow. By contrast, this time last year, snowpack was at 110% of normal with many areas above normal.

Dry weather is also showing up by increased drought conditions across the state. The Jan. 4, 2024, update on the drought monitor showed more than a 2% increase in abnormally dry conditions compared to last week, and an almost 28% increase across the state over the last three months.

The driest conditions are in south central Colorado where 2.05% are in extreme drought conditions.