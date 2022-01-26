Band of snow stalls on Colorado-Kansas border for 9 hours, delivers up to 2 feet of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — A narrow swath of one to two feet of snowfall buried the Colorado-Kansas border on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said a cold front stalled over Burlington, Interstate 70, Bethune, and Mount Sunflower, Kansas.

The air converged on this stalled cold front and the snow didn’t move much for nine straight hours.

A total of 27 inches of snowfall was reported on Mount Sunflower, the highpoint of Kansas.

Burlington, Colorado reported 20 inches of snowfall with this storm, which is the biggest January storm on record there.

The liquid equivalent of the snowfall is roughly two inches.

Another cold front with more snow will arrive in Colorado on Thursday.