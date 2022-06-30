DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. The precipitation could start around 1 p.m.

The weather for the Avalanche parade will be dry and cloudy early, with rain and thunderstorm chances around 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar on Thursday.

The mountains can expect 60-100% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some precipitation is possible in the morning as well. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

There is a flash flood watch for Glenwood Canyon. Be prepared for highway closures

Forecast for Avs Parade at 10am Thursday.

We’ll see another high chance for rain and thunderstorms on Friday as well.

The monsoon moisture surge will continue through this weekend with afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances across the mountains and the Front Range. If you have outdoor plans, do them in the morning.

4th of July will start off dry with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms and highs around 91.

Conditions will be touch drier by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.