Avalanche warnings issued for Friday – here’s where

DENVER (KDVR) — Much-needed snow is falling across the Colorado mountains, and some large snowfall totals are expected in the backcountry (some spots can pick up 2 feet of new snow).

That amount of snow in such a short period of time leads to an increased risk of avalanches, so avalanche warnings have been issued for the ranges below, in blue, until midnight Friday.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has forecasted a high risk (4 out of 5) for avalanches on Friday in the watch areas, meaning there are very dangerous conditions. This includes Aspen, Gunnison, North San Juan, South San Juan, and Steamboat and Flat Tops.

Travel into avalanche terrain is not recommended, with the highest risk being at or above the treeline.

Other areas that aren’t in the watch area but still are forecasted to have a considerable risk (3 out of 5) for avalanches on Friday include Sawatch, Vail and Summit County, and the Front Range. Dangerous conditions will persist through Friday and it’s best to avoid areas with signs of wind-loading (smooth pillows of snow, cornices below ridgelines, or cracking in the snow surface).

Please use plenty of caution if you decide to head into the backcountry on Friday and also into the weekend, especially as skies clear and mild temperatures return for Saturday and Sunday.