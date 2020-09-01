August tied for warmest on record in Denver; Here’s a review of Denver’s summer heat

August this year was unusually hot in Denver and for many parts of Colorado. This hot August came after a hot July that ranked as the 12th warmest on record in Denver.

Twenty six out of 31 days this August were at or above 90 degrees. That makes it the most 90-degree-plus days ever recorded in the month of August in Denver. There were 17 days at or above 95 degrees out of those 26 days in the 90s.

Denver finished August with an average monthly temperature of 77 degrees that factors in both the high and low temperatures of each day. That put Denver in a tie with the warmest August on record, which was set in 2011.

The total number of 90 degree or higher days in Denver so far in 2020 is 68. This puts Denver in the number 2 spot for the most 90 degree days on record in a year. The number one spot is held by 2012 that had 73 90 degree days.

In an average year in Denver there are only 45 90 degree or higher days. The majority of 90 degree days this summer were recorded in July and August. This summer (June, July, August) is ranked as the second warmest summer on record in Denver.

Looking ahead to September, the month starts off with an average high of 84 degrees and ends with an average high of 72 degrees.

The average monthly precipitation for the month of September in Denver is .96 inches and the average snowfall is 1.3 inches. Although, most Septembers don’t bring snow for Denver.