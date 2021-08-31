August ends 4th warmest, 12th driest in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — This August was so hot and dry in Denver that it placed in the top five for warmest and top 15 for driest on record.

Looking at the high temperatures for the month, there were 18 days at or above 90 degrees. The coolest temperature of the month was 80 degrees on Aug. 20 and the warmest was 98 degrees on Aug. 9.

The month ended with an average temperature of 75.4 making it the fourth warmest August on record tied with 2019 and 2007.

As far as precipitation goes, Denver only picked up .27 inches of precipitation this August.

This puts August 2021 in the 12th spot for the driest August on record tied with 1964 and 1950.

This August’s average high of 75.4 is 2.4 inches above the average of 73 degrees. The warmest August on record in Denver was last year with an average temperature of 77 degrees.

Denver average August precipitation is 1.58 inches. This August was 1.31 inches behind the average.

The September outlook shows the month starting with an average high temperature of 85 degrees and ending the month with an average high of 73 degrees. The average low temperature drops to 44 degrees by the end of the month.

On average, Denver sees 1.35 inches of liquid precipitation in September and 1.0 inches of snowfall.