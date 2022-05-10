DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting afternoon winds blowing 15-35 mph and highs around 80 on Tuesday. Wildfire danger stays elevated through Friday, with critical danger on Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

If you have questions about the conditions that lead to high wildfire risks, just ask one of our meteorologists.

Wildfire Risk this week.

“Ask A Met” is a new series of Denver and Colorado weather Q&As with the Pinpoint Weather team. When storms are approaching, Pinpoint Weather meteorologists will give you the answers on what to expect. And it’s not just about severe weather. The team is ready to answer your questions about the weather that makes our state unique, too.

