DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting near-record highs in Denver Wednesday, with temperatures expected near 90 degrees. More than half the state is under critical fire danger, extending from Denver to Durango, the Eastern Plains and southern Colorado.

If you have questions about the conditions that lead to high wildfire risks, and how red flag warnings are declared, just ask one of our meteorologists.

“Ask A Met” is a new series of Denver and Colorado weather Q&As with the Pinpoint Weather Team. When storms are approaching, Pinpoint Weather meteorologists will give you the answers on what to expect. And it’s not just about severe weather. The team is ready to answer your questions about the weather that makes our state unique, too.

