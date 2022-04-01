All new: The Pinpoint Weather team takes your weather questions in our new Q&A series

DENVER (KDVR) — A minor storm system will bring rain to the metro and a couple of inches of snow in the mountains Friday, ahead of a sunny Saturday to kick off your weekend. If you want to be fully prepared with what you need to know for the weekend, just ask!

“Ask A Met” is a new series of Denver and Colorado weather Q&As with the Pinpoint Weather team. When storms are approaching, Pinpoint Weather meteorologists will give you the answers on what to expect. And it’s not just about severe weather. The team is ready to answer your questions about the weather that makes our state unique, too.

About “Ask A Met“ Pinpoint Weather meteorologists answer your questions in articles, on TV and during live streams. Send us an email, tweet or join our Facebook live posts.

You can ask your questions any time. The Pinpoint Weather team may answer your questions in a future story or live stream.