DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is looking ahead to a spring snowstorm on Friday that is forecasted to dump several inches of snow in the metro, foothills and high country.

Have any questions about how this storm will impact your day and weekend plans? Just ask one of our meteorologists during Ask A Met at 2:30 p.m. Wendesday.

“Ask A Met” is a new series of Denver and Colorado weather Q&As with the Pinpoint Weather Team. When storms are approaching, Pinpoint Weather meteorologists will give you the answers on what to expect. And it’s not just about severe weather. The team is ready to answer your questions about the weather that makes our state unique, too.

