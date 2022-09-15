DENVER (KDVR) — Every Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor gives the latest update on how big of an impact drought has had on Colorado. But what is the science behind how that is measured?

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Chris Tomer is answering your questions live about the current state of drought in Colorado, how it changes and why that matters on Ask A Met.

“Ask A Met” is a new series of Denver and Colorado weather Q&As with the Pinpoint Weather team. When storms are approaching, Pinpoint Weather meteorologists will give you the answers on what to expect. And it’s not just about severe weather. The team is ready to answer your questions about the weather that makes our state unique, too.

About “Ask A Met“ Pinpoint Weather meteorologists answer your questions in articles, on TV and during live streams. Send us an email, tweet or join our Facebook live posts.

You can ask your questions any time. The Pinpoint Weather team may answer your questions in a future story or live stream.