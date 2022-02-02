Arctic cold, below zero temperatures in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Arctic cold will arrive in Denver as snow continues to taper off across Colorado.

Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Denver will drop to minus 4 degrees Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The record low for Feb. 2 is minus 18 degrees, which was set in 2007.

The record low for Feb. 3 is minus 18 degrees, which was set in 1883.

High temperatures will not make it out of the 20s on Thursday.

