Another wind event to heighten fire danger for the weekend, smoke for Denver and Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — Wind will gust over 60 mph in sections of the northern mountains this weekend, potentially this will spread wildfires and bring more smoke to the metro areas.

This time of the year we rely on cold fronts to bring rain and snow, but as has been the case most of this season, these fronts arrive mostly dry.

To add insult to injury the wind with these systems has created heightened fire danger. That will occur this weekend.

The Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire – most active fires as of Friday afternoon – may grow as the strong wind hits.

The smoke from each fire will cover much of the metro area Saturday, at times the smoke may be so thick you won’t want to be outdoors.

The fire growth and smoke are prior to a cold front set to move through Saturday evening.

Ahead of the front, the wind will impactful all day Saturday. This will be a warm and dry wind, pushing Denver’s temperatures into the 70s.

To follow the front, the wind direction will switch Saturday evening and cold air will move in. This time, temperatures to warm into the 60s Sunday as the wind calms some.

As mentioned, this wind switch isn’t likely to provide much in the way of rain or snow, although those in Northern Colorado, mostly the northeastern corner, do have a chance of this moisture.

To look for a great chance of rain and snow we must remain patient. Other than hit and miss showers, the next best chance for some moisture is near/on Oct. 24.