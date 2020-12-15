Another round of snow moves in Monday night; Here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers will develop Monday afternoon and evening in the mountains and on the Front Range and plains. Light scattered snow showers will continue overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning before ending.

Snowfall totals will range from a half of an inch to 2 inches across Metro Denver. Totals will be around 1 to 3 inches on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. The mountains will also see about 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Roads could turn slick tonight and early Tuesday morning especially in the mountains, foothills, and on the Palmer Divide. Other spots to watch out for slick spots will be untreated side-streets and bridges and overpasses.

After snowfall ends early Tuesday morning, the rest of the day will be dry with high temperatures only making it into the 30s.

Dry, sunny, and warmer weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures reaching the 40s both days.

Another round of snow is possible Friday morning and midday cooling temperatures back into the 30s.

Next weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the 40s.