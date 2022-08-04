DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team says a monsoon surge will arrive in Colorado this weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the surge is expected to be the strongest on Friday night through Sunday night for the Front Range.

There will be a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Tomer said the mornings will be the driest parts of the day, with widespread showers and thunderstorms developing for the afternoons.

