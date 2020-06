DENVER — We start dry and partly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of afternoon t-storms. These t-storms will be the dry, gusty variety.

The normal high in Denver right now is 78 degrees.

The Mountains start sunny with isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 60s, 70s, 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday look similar.

Saturday features morning sunshine and a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs low to mid 90s.

Sunday is hot and dry, mid 90s.

Monday looks similar.