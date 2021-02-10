Another foggy morning in northeast Colorado: How does fog form and how long will it last?

DENVER (KDVR) — If you woke up Wednesday morning and noticed that it was another foggy and cloudy start to the day you weren’t alone.

Most of northeast Colorado was under this blanket, which you can see below in a map from 8 a.m. that shows the visibility in miles. Parts of Metro Denver and the Eastern Plains where seeing visibility less than a mile from fog and low cloud cover.

Not only does the fog causing low visibility, it also can bring light snow showers to some areas.

There are several ingredients that need to be present in the atmosphere in order for fog to form. Radiation and upslope fog are most common here on the Front Range.

Radiation fog forms typically at night when the heat absorbed during the day is radiated back into space cooling the Earth’s surface. Clear skies and calm wind is also needed to help fog form.

When the air is cold near the surface and low level moisture is high, the air then becomes saturated forming fog. Another factor that can help in the development of fog is upslope wind. When winds are from the east on the Front Range they blow up the slope of the mountains causing cool and moist air in the lower elevations.

All of these fog-forming ingredients have been in place the last few days and will continue to be at least through the weekend. Parts of the Front Range and Metro Denver will see some sunshine peak out each afternoon as the clouds lift but the far eastern plains will be socked in with cloud cover for the next few days ahead.

When driving in fog, remember to take it slow and allow extra time to get to where you need to be. It is also best to use low-beam headlights or fog lights so that other drivers can see your car.